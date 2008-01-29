CommandShift3 Gets Competition!

CommandShift3, the cheeky “hot-or-not for Web design” site that launched in December — and got an amazing million-plus pageviews in its first month — might have to share some of that growth. Former Technorati CEO Dave Sifry has just launched a suspiciously similar site, Webhotornot.com.

Neither looks like a serious attempt at a business, so we’ll move along. But if you’re keeping score, CommandShift3 wins any design contest between the two, hands down.

See Also: CommandShift3 Hits 1 Million Pageviews In First Month

‘Jelly’ Coworkers Launch ‘Hot-Or-Not’ For Web Design

