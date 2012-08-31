Two LAPD Cops And Their Boss Have Been Taken Off Streets After Alleged Nurse Beating

Michelle Jordan

The commanding officer in charge of two cops accused of beating a woman during a traffic stop, and the officers themselves, have been removed from their duties while the incident is investigated.”I have serious concerns about this incident and I believe the commanding officer of Foothill Area was severely deficient in his response,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said in a statement, according to ABC News. “Proper steps were not taken, including appropriate notifications and the removal of the involved officers from the field.”



The two unnamed officers allegedly slammed Michelle Jordan, a 34-year-old nurse, on the ground twice last week and then fist-bumped about it. A nearby restaurant’s surveillance cameras caught the incident on tape.

Jordan’s attorney called the LAPD’s personnel move a step in the right direction but said it wasn’t enough.

“It falls short of a resolution for our client, who has suffered physically and emotionally at the hands of these officers, and it falls short of providing a resolution of this problem that still plagues the LAPD,” attorney S.J. Nazif told ABC News.

In a move to reform the LAPD, Beck told ABC News he has ordered that video of the incident be played at all roll calls.

