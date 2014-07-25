The 12 Best Books The Marine Corps Wants Its Leaders To Read

The job of a U.S. Marine means much more than knowing how to patrol and shoot a rifle. The Corps wants troops who can think clearly under fire and make calm and intelligent decisions.

So it comes as no surprise that the Corps’ top officer — a four-star general known as the Commandant — publishes a list of books that Marines of all ranks need to learn from.

The books run the gamut of development, from warfighting techniques discussed in “Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 1: Warfighting” to leadership in “Battlefield Leadership,” and surprisingly, even an anti-war book in “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

The Corps has led a recent push for Marines to pick up a book from the always expanding list, of which you can see in full here, but we picked out 12 of our favourites.

