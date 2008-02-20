Coming Tomorrow: Netflix On Your Xbox 360? (NFLX, MSFT)

It’s no secret that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings wants to get his Web movie streaming service on more devices than just the LG set-top box the companies announced in January. He’s repeatedly talked about getting the service on game systems, and the first deal could be announced tomorrow by Microsoft during a keynote at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

MSNBC assembles some hints suggesting a deal is likely: A market research survey hinting at a tie-up between the companies, Hastings’ spot on Microsoft’s board, and a “stay tuned!” email from Xbox Live exec John Schappert, who will deliver tomorrow’s keynote.

We’ve long thought Microsoft could be Netflix’s first video game console partner. Why?

First, Microsoft makes the video DRM technology that Netflix uses to protect its movies, so it would be a lot easier for Microsoft to put Netflix streams on its gaming machines than it would be for Sony or Nintendo. And second, if anyone would love to team up with one of the most promising competitors to Steve Jobs’ iTunes movie rentals/Apple TV, it would be Microsoft.

Keep your eyes peeled for more details tomorrow.



