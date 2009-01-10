Coming To The New York Times: Bono (NYT)

U2 frontman, Elevation Partners partner and anti-bad things in the world activist Bono will be the New York Times‘s newest Op-Ed contribuor. His first column will appear on this Sunday’s Op-Ed page and it’ll be at nytimes.com/opinion too.



“I’ve never been great with the full stops or commas,” the musician said in a release. “Let’s see how far we can take this.”

One theory is that the New York Times (NYT) gave the Huffington Post life — and lost a lot of potential growth — when it put up the Times Select pay wall for so many years, blocking blogger’s access to its many opinion writers. So it makes some since that the now open and increasingly-experimental Times would pursue a classic HuffPo strategy in signing up a celebrity contributor.

