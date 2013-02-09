DEAR ITALY: I'm Coming To Cover The Election — Who Should I Meet And What Should I Do?

DEAR ITALY: I’m coming to town.



With Silvio Berlusconi inching up in the polls ahead of the February 24-25 election, I’ve decided to make a trip of it, and cover the election from the ground.

The election should be important to everyone in Europe, and the world.

It was Silvio Berlusconi’s ouster in late 2011 that allowed Italian borrowing costs to come down, paving the way for the European crisis to fade significantly in 2012.

Photo: Bloomberg

But even with the sovereign debt/financial crisis having faded over the last year, the economic crisis rages on.

The economy in Italy seems to be getting worse and worse, and nobody in any authority position seems eager to take aggressive steps to address that situation.

This is why the current PM Mario Monti is so unpopular, and why Berlusconi has a chance of making a comeback in the first place.

So here’s the deal.

I’m going to be in town from the 21-27 of February. The plan is for me to split my time between Milan and Rome. I’d love to get recommendations on:

Things to see.

Places to eat.

Politicians to meet.

Traders and bankers to meet.

Anyone whose lives have been affected by the downturn.

Etc.

So if you know anything/anybody, let me know.

Contact me at [email protected] and let’s meet up!

