Coming Soon To CBS: Video Sharing For "CSI," "Star Trek," and Katie Couric

Feel the need to grab, clip and share digital clips of “CSI,” “Star Trek” or the “Evening News with Katie Couric?” Now you can do it, legally. CBS Interactive (CBS) is rolling out a new version of its digital video player that will allow users to embed CBS video on their own sites or blogs



That feature, details of which are expected to be announced Monday, will bring CBS up to speed with what’s now standard Web practice: Competitor video sites YouTube and Hulu, for instance, have had embeddable clips from the get-go. Which is why we can show you this promotional CBS clip without using a CBS player:



ABC recently said the next version of its video player, set for release next fall, will also allow video embeds, and NBC News recently began allowing users to embed clips.

