THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Coming to America' 32 years later

Paramount Pictures/Amazon Studios Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America’ (left) and ‘Coming 2 America,’ out March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime.

“Coming To America” premiered in 1988.

It was an instant classic that launched careers and tickled theatergoers thanks to its stars Eddie Murphy, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones.

Thirty-two years later and its sequel, “Coming 2 America,” is coming to Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021 with many of the film’s original stars reprising their roles.

See where the modern take on the royal story has been and where it’s going below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Coming To America,” released in 1988, introduced a generation to the idealistic Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), who hailed from the mythical African nation of Zamunda, in search of a bride he was actually in love with.

Refusing to wed the bride his parents had pre-selected for him, Prince Akeem travelled to Queens, New York with his best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to find the woman who could love him with or without a crown.

But it turns out their fairy tale ending came with a plot twist: The upcoming sequel to the comedy classic, aptly titled “Coming 2 America,” reveals that the prince has a son he was unaware of from his youthful exploits living in the United States.

Written by the original movie’s team of Murphy, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield with the help of “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, “Coming 2 America” promises another lighthearted adventure as Akeem and Semmi return to the states to meet the unlikely heir to the throne.

They’re joined by several original cast members, including Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, John Amos and Vanessa Bell Calloway, along with some new additions to the kingdom, such as Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes and Teyana Taylor.

Watch the trailer for “Coming 2 America” and then scroll down below to see how far the royal family has come since the 80s.

Prince Akeem weds Lisa at the end of “Coming to America.”

Paramount Pictures Shari Headley and Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America.’

In the original 1988 film, the romantic comedy ends with Prince Akeem returning home to wed the person chosen by his parents. When he gets to the altar, he realises, along with audience, that his parents actually chose Lisa with whom he fell in love with back in Queens.

It looks like the two lived happily ever after. Or did they?

Amazon Prime Video Eddie Murphy and Shari Headley in ‘Coming 2 America.’

Stills from “Coming 2 America” appear to indicate that Lisa has made herself quite at home in Zamunda and in the crown.

We can’t help but wonder if her little sister and her father (James Amos) ever came to visit her? And whatever happen to her then-boyfriend Darryl Jenks (Eriq La Salle), whom she dumped because she was falling in love with her “little goat herder?”

Clarence cuts hair in his barbershop, aptly called, My T Sharp.

Paramount Pictures A still from ‘Coming to America.’

In the original version, Murphy tests out his characters, which he’d continue to do throughout his entire career, by embodying Clarence, the owner of a Queens barbershop. Hall is also one of the barbers, Morris.

Clarence’s shop looks like it’s still open.

Amazon Prime Video Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming 2 America.’

Thankfully, recessions and the pandemic didn’t affect Clarence’s barbershop, which is still full of customers. Even Saul, the Jewish barbershop customer, is still sitting in his chair.

We just wonder if a haircut is still $US8.

When Prince Akeem and Semmi first arrive in Queens, it looked nothing like Zamunda.

Paramount Pictures Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in ‘Coming to America.’

Prince Akeem and Semmi received a harsh New York welcome when their luggage was stolen upon their arrival in Queens.

Prince Akeem and Semmi return to their block, wearing similar outfits.

Amazon Prime Video A still from ‘Coming 2 America.’

The pair return with equally fantastic taste in outerwear, but a few more street smarts we hope.

King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem’s father, only wanted the best bride for his son in the original film.

Paramount Pictures James Earl Jones in ‘Coming to America.’

Actor James Earl Jones played one convincing royal papa in the original film, who encouraged his son to “sow his royal oats” before marrying his bride. Looks like he could be to blame for the sequel’s plot.

The King of Zamunda wants his line of succession to be in tact before his death.

Amazon Prime Video James Earl Jones in ‘Coming 2 America.’

By the looks of the trailer, it doesn’t seem like King Jaffe Joffer has long to live. He appears to be in bed when talking to Prince Akeem, demanding that he find his long-lost son in New York City since the crown can only be passed down to a son. The king is determined to see his grandson step into the line of succession.

Garcelle Beauvais (right) plays a flower thrower in the original.

Paramount Pictures Garcelle Beauvais in ‘Coming to America.’

Although we never learn her name in the film, Garcelle Beauvais’ flower thrower was one of the many women at Prince Akeem’s disposal when he took off to find true love.

The flower thrower gets promoted by the time we catch up with her in “Coming 2 America.”

Amazon Prime Video Garcelle Beauvais in ‘Coming 2 America.’

In the sequel, we finally learn the flower thrower’s name, which is Rose. It looks like instead of being on the side, she’s now taken her place as the main flower thrower – although we hope she has more duties by now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.