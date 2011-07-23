Coming This Fall, ‘All-American Muslim’ Reality Show on TLC

Photo: chrisschuepp via Flickr

Move over “Sister Wives” and “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding”: There’s a new show in town.TLC, the television channel known for its sometimes extreme depictions of human behaviour (“Hoarding: Buried Alive” or “Freaky Eaters,” anyone?) has announced it will debut a new reality show in the fall, taking viewers inside the homes of five different Muslim-American families in Dearborn, Mich.



Dearborn is home to a large Muslim-American population, and the Islamic centre of America is the largest mosque in the country.

According to a TLC statement, “All-American Muslim” will give the audience “an intimate look at their customs and celebrations, as well as the misconceptions, conflicts and differences they face outside—and within — their own community.”

From TLC, the official description of “All-American Muslim”:

“The families featured in the series share the same religion, but lead very distinct lives that often times challenge the Muslim stereotype. Among the handful of subjects profiled are Shadia and Suehaila, who are tight-knit sisters, but while Suehaila wears the traditional head scarf, is active in the Muslim community and prays five times a day, Shadia is outspoken, has piercings and tattoos and recently married an Irish Catholic who is converting to Islam. Also recently married, Nadar and Nawal are having their first baby and trying to find the balance between their traditional Muslim roots and American culture. Mike, Deputy Chief for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Dept., works tirelessly to educate the department about the Muslim religion in an effort to reduce discrimination and ignorance while his wife, an executive who works as a consultant to a major auto manufacturer, struggles to find the balance between work and raising a modern Muslim family.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, TLC has ordered eight 30-minute episodes. The show will premiere in November.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.