Coming Soon: Use Your iPhone As A 3G Laptop Modem (AAPL)

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone will “soon” be able to do what many of AT&T’s other smartphones can already: Act as 3G modems for your laptop. This is handy when you’re not in range of a wi-fi signal, travelling on a moving train, etc. AT&T’s wireless boss Ralph de la Vega spilled the beans today at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco.



Still unknown: How much AT&T will charge for the privilege. We assume it’ll be around $30 extra per month, which is how much the carrier charges for tethering on a RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Curve.

