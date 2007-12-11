Coming Soon To NewTeeVee: 'Scoop' About Tiny Startups?

YouAre.tv is a tiny video site — 56,000 pageviews last month — trying to sell itself on eBay: starting bid $25,000. The company plans to talk itself up at tonight’s NY Video 2.0 meetup at the Roosevelt Hotel, and co-founder/CEO David Dundas has a “number of East Coast Bloggers” all set to pick up the buzz. But he’s saving the trend behind the story, as he sees it, for Om Malik’s West Coast NewTeeVee blog:



The interesting story is really not about YouAreTV – but moreso about Web 2.0 companies that raise no/less money, burn less money, and being much more efficient as far as exits go.

How do we know? Because David inadvertently sent NewTeeVee’s “scoop” pitch to our email address, and then wrote back two minutes later asking us to “Please disregard previous email.” Sure thing! We’ll save them the trouble of writing this post: the full pitch to NewTeeVee after the jump.

I wanted to email you as a follow up to the YouAreTV for sale story I sent last week. We’ll be at the Video 2.0 Meetup tonight making the announcement as well – and have a number of East Coast Bloggers to pick it up http://web.meetup.com/13/calendar/6647747/.

We wanted to write to NewTeeVee first as a “Scoop”.

The interesting story is really not about YouAreTV (auctioned here: http://tinyurl.com/2bffmk ) – but moreso about Web 2.0 companies that raise no/less money, burn less money, and being much more efficient as far as exits go. Right now companies such as Edgeio, Ourselves, as well as zPeech could all see an exit on eBay. We saw both Kiko exit in this way, and Odeo put itself up for sale earlier this year.

It really gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to not bet the house, but to test ideas with much less capital, and even if it isn’t a homerun, you still can walk away profitably.

We believe this is an absolute trend, not isolated occurrences.

