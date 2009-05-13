Coming Soon To Dubai, Utopia For The Greens

The mock ups for Dubai’s self-sustaining eco-utopian “Food City” an off-the-grid, self-sufficient metropolis. [Inhabitat]
Tesla now has 1,000 reservations for its Model S. [Tesla]
Dell revs up an aggressive plan for electronic waste. [Greentech]
Alpha Natural Resources is buying, Foundation Coal Holdings for $1.4 billion in stock. [AP]
Oil, gas, coal industry spending $45 million to undo the cap and trade legislation. [Guardian]
Democrats target a 17% emissions cut by 2020. [Bloomberg]
Better Place shows of its battery swapping stations. [Green Sheet]
An explanation of energy storage for a smart grid. [Earth2Tech]
