Coming Soon To Dubai, Utopia For The Greens

The mock ups for Dubai’s self-sustaining eco-utopian “Food City” an off-the-grid, self-sufficient metropolis. [Inhabitat]



Tesla now has 1,000 reservations for its Model S. [Tesla]

Dell revs up an aggressive plan for electronic waste. [Greentech]

Alpha Natural Resources is buying, Foundation Coal Holdings for $1.4 billion in stock. [AP]

Oil, gas, coal industry spending $45 million to undo the cap and trade legislation. [Guardian]

Democrats target a 17% emissions cut by 2020. [Bloomberg]

Better Place shows of its battery swapping stations. [Green Sheet]

An explanation of energy storage for a smart grid. [Earth2Tech]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.