Register Now! The Future Of Media Is Coming Soon

We’re two months away from IGNITION, Business Insider’s conference on the future of media. It’s taking place on December 2-3 at the Time Warner centre in New York City.Some excellent speakers* have agreed to join us and we’re eager to hear what they have to say. Does the iPad really change everything? Are casual games the new daytime TV? News, video, TV, books, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, virtual goods, internet radio, tablet PCs – we’ll be analysing all of it.
What will the future of media look like? Find out at IGNITION.
*Also joining us as speakers are Deanna Brown, President & COO, Federated Media, Garrett Camp, Founder & CEO, stumbleupon, Jeff Jarvis, author and professor, City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism, Gene Munster, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray, Bo Peabody, Co-founder & Managing General Partner, Village Ventures, and more.
Jonah Peretti
Founder,
BuzzFeed Sarah Chubb
President,
Condé Nast Digital Nick Denton
Founder,
Gawker Media John Caplan
Founder and CEO,
OpenSky Jim Bankoff
CEO and Chairman,
SB Nation
Eric Hippeau
CEO,
Huffington Post David Kirkpatrick
Tech Journalist Jim Lanzone
CEO,
Clicker.com Ben Lerer
Co-founder,
Thrillist Susan Lyne
Chairman,
Gilt Groupe
Pete Stein
President,
Razorfish Kevin Ryan
CEO & Founder,
Gilt Groupe Dave Morgan
CEO,
Simulmedia Mark Josephson
CEO,
Outside.in Patrick Keane
Former CEO Associated Content,
CMO CBS Interactive
