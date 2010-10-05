Register Now! The Future Of Media Is Coming Soon

Keynote speaker Arianna Huffington, co-founder and editor-in-chief, Huffington Post

We’re two months away from IGNITION, Business Insider’s conference on the future of media. It’s taking place on December 2-3 at the Time Warner centre in New York City.Some excellent speakers* have agreed to join us and we’re eager to hear what they have to say. Does the iPad really change everything? Are casual games the new daytime TV? News, video, TV, books, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, virtual goods, internet radio, tablet PCs – we’ll be analysing all of it.

What will the future of media look like? Find out at IGNITION.



*Also joining us as speakers are Deanna Brown, President & COO, Federated Media, Garrett Camp, Founder & CEO, stumbleupon, Jeff Jarvis, author and professor, City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism, Gene Munster, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray, Bo Peabody, Co-founder & Managing General Partner, Village Ventures, and more.

