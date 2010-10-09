Marvel-NHL Crossover Creates Hockey Superheroes

Stan Lee, the creator of legendary comics like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and X-Men has partnered with the NHL to develop a cartoon superhero for each NHL team.



SLG Entertainment LLC and the NHL will form Guardian Media Entertainment LLC and Lee will spearhead “The Guardian Project.” Lee will develop a so-called Guardian for each NHL city, combining elements of the team’s history and surrounding area.

Lee is still in the planning stages of his project, but we’d like to offer a few suggestions…

Greybeard – Detroit Red Wings. An ancient warrior savvy in the tricks of combat, but no longer capable of executing at his once elite level.

Crybaby – Pittsburgh Penguins. Fashioned around a certain 23-year-old who wears opponents into submission by wailing at the top of his lungs.

Money Bags – New York Rangers. A clumsy and unintelligent oaf that hurls money bags at problems, but always misses his targets.

Disgustor – Washington Capitals. Using Alex Ovechkin as a model, Disgustor will be the most vile, hideous-looking creature to every walk the earth. Enemies flee in every direction rather than confront Disgustor.

Halfway – San Jose Sharks. A ferocious villain that beats his opponents to a pulp with his brute strength but can never quite finish the job.

Add your suggestions below!

