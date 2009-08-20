Coming Soon: Lehman Brothers, The Movie

It looks like Lehman Brothers will have the honour of being the first of Wall Street’s fallen titans whose collapse gets memorialised in fiction.



The BBC is working on a fictional drama inspired by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, according to Australia’s The Age.

Actor Corey Johnson has been cast as Lehman chief executive Richard Fuld. James Cromwell will play former US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson.

The television movie is being called The Last Days of Leh-man Brothers. It’s scheduled to air in 2008.

