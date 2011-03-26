OK, look behind your shoulder. Now check behind the other. Anybody looking? No? Then read on…



Here’s the scenario: You’re single. You’re an avid Facebooker. You’re tired of your sans hottie reputation, and you’re yearning for some much needed street cred. Well, Facebook street cred.

Solution: fake girlfriend (it’s OK, we’re not judging). With the advent of a clever startup called Cloud Girlfriend, it may all be possible soon. The social network has yet to launch, but it promises an automated service that will maintain the illusion of the “perfect girlfriend” by leaving messages on your Facebook wall. According to Cloud Girlfriend, it works like this:

Define your perfect girlfriend. Cloud Girlfriend brings her into existence. Connect and interact with her publicly on your favourite social network. Enjoy a public long distance relationship with your perfect girl.

Note: Don’t be ashamed. You’re not the only one willing to invent a loving, dedicated hottie. Cloud Girlfriend says, “Due to high demand we are only able to accommodate a limited number of users to the site. Register early to get in line.”

Hmm… seems against the nature of Facebook’s terms of service agreement to allow automated, fake users. We’ll see how long it lasts. But in the meantime… I might know a dude or two anxiously awaiting its arrival.

Register now.

P.S. For the reluctant, shy guys… We promise to update you as soon as we know more… ;)

Photo by jdlasica

Via Coming Soon! Get a Hot (Um, Imaginary) Girlfriend on Facebook on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.