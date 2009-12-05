Coming Soon: Dylan Ratigan, "Afternoon" Edition

Update: A source tells Silicon Alley Insider that while Ratigan’s two-hour morning show has been successful, some feel his “Morning Meeting” loses steam in the second hour.

MSNBC might be counting on an afternoon hour snagging more viewers at market’s close, the source says.

Earlier: MSNBC wants Dylan Ratigan in the morning AND afternoon. The network is giving Ratigan air time later in day in addition to his “Morning Meeting,” TVNewser reports.

That would be a great idea, since Ratigan apparently generates lots of heat.

A rep for MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.