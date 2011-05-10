Coming Soon: Charge Your Cell Phone By Screaming At It

Photo:

The Telegraph reports that a team of researchers lead by Dr. Sang-Woo Kim of the Institute of Nanotechnology at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul have developed a method for converting the energy from sound into electricity. They’ve applied the research to the charging of mobile phones, and while you don’t have to yell with all the emotion and fear exhibited above by Drew Barrymore in Scream, it sounds like the more energy the better. Dr. Sang-Woo Kim says:”The sound that always exists in our everyday life and environments has been overlooked as a source. This motivated us to realise power generation by turning sound energy from speech, music or noise into electrical power.



Sound power can be used for various novel applications including cellular phones that can be charged during conversations and sound-insulating walls near highways that generate electricity from the sound of passing vehicles. The latter development would have the additional benefit of reducing noise levels near highways by absorbing the sound energy of vehicles.”

Hallelujah, the days of dead cell phones may be over soon. Let’s just hope smartphone companies are scrambling to get it into their next release.

