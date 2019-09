I’m glad I’m already married because it’s just not enough to ask the old fashioned way for a girl’s hand in marriage.



You’ve got to be extremely creative to get the girl these days! I must admit this is pretty cool to see the girls’ reaction as it’s happening.

Read more posts on zentrader.ca ยป



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.