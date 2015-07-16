Popular comics website The Nib has officially left Medium & has launched a $45,000 Kickstarter

The Nib, the popular comics site hosted on the Medium publishing platform, is officially going solo.

Matt Bors, The Nib’s founder and editor, announced the separation via a Medium post earlier today.

Bors wrote, “I recently left my job at Medium, where I worked for a year and a half editing The Nib. We published over 2,000 comics, built up a large readership and, I feel comfortable saying, did some work of real impact.”

While Medium once owned the Nib site, Bors post explicitly wrote “The Nib comes with me.” He added that he is putting together an editorial team to begin both online and print projects, but provided few details. Business Insider reached out to Medium for comment, we will update if we hear back.

Before Bors’ announcement was posted, he also launched a Kickstarter for The Nib to fund a huge 300 page book. The crowdfunding campaign’s goal is $US45,000. It’s already raised over $US6,100.

The Kickstarter doesn’t mention any plans beyond the book, but Bors’ farewell indicates he is looking for a new publisher.

Earlier this summer, news broke that many of Medium’s sites were in serious flux. Medium is an online publishing platform started by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams. While no official changes were made at The Nib at the time, sources told Business Insider that the comics site was being financially gutted. This came as a shock to many on the inside, as The Nib was reportedly one of the most highly trafficked sites hosted by Medium.

Bors’ departure would seem to confirm the inner tumult.

The cartoonist and editor, however, assured readers that good news is afoot for The Nib. He concluded, “I don’t think it will be long until I have something to announce.”

