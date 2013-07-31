8 Superhero Comic Storylines That Need To Be Made Into Movies

How many times are we going to have to see Peter Parker watch his Uncle Ben die, become Spider-Man, and face the Green Goblin?



Or Batman face the Joker for the “first” time?

Or Superman fight Zod?

Superhero movies are getting stale because Hollywood is afraid to deviate from the stories that we all know. It’s certainly not because of a lack of stories to draw inspiration from – the characters that studios focus their $200 million blockbusters on have decades worth of material to use.

Would using more obscure plot lines lead to better superhero films? It worked for The Wolverine, which was heavily inspired by a storyline from 1982 and is considered by many to be the best superhero movie this year (and is a success at the box office).

Old Man Logan - Decades after the world's supervillians united and killed all heroes, a series of betrayals convinces an aged Wolverine to forgive himself for his past transgressions and work to put an end to the reign of the villains. Planet Hulk - After a group of superheroes decides that the Hulk is too dangerous to stay on Earth, he is shipped to an alien world where he is enslaved and forced to become a gladiator. Bonding with his competitors, he overthrows the planet's tyrannical government. Marvel's Civil War - A fitting story for today's political climate, Marvel's Civil War was about privacy. Politicians and public superheroes like Tony Stark (Iron Man) make it illegal for heroes to have secret identities so that they can be held accountable, which doesn't go over so well. Justice League: Tower of Babel - How does Batman, a normal human with no superpowers, stand on equal ground with god-like figures like Superman? Planning. In this story, a villain finds Batman's files on the weaknesses of his fellow heroes and uses them to take them out, one-by-one. All-Star Superman - Lex Luthor finally executes a plot to kill Superman. With a year to live, Superman sets out to do as much good for humanity as he can in the time he has left.

