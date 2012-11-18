Comic Louie Anderson Describes Living At A Las Vegas Hotel

Photo: City centre

Not a lot of people live in hotels anymore, but it sounds like a pretty nice set-up.Comic Louie Anderson described living at Las Vegas’s new CityCenter in an article at the Wall Street Journal.



His first impressions:

I’ll never forget the day I drove here to look at this place. I turned left off Las Vegas Boulevard, in the lane that was marked with the hotel name. You gotta love any place that has its own lane. As I entered, I went down a tunnel under City centre…Batman style! As I came up out of the tunnel, a valet was there to greet me. As he opened my car door he said, “Welcome, sir.” I replied, “Thank you, Alfred!”

I was greeted by the “Director of Services,” who would be showing me my possible new home. Wow, a “Director of Services.” A lot of the hotels I’ve stayed in didn’t even have maids. Before heading up to the unit we strolled through the lobby, which included two sitting areas, enough magazines to open your own newsstand, a billiards table and a cappuccino machine. I thought, forget a room, I’ll just live in the lobby. I secretly wondered how long I could actually do that before security would finally get wise.

The director asked, “How do you like it?”

“You had me at the unlimited free cappuccinos!” I replied.

Read the rest at WSJ >

CityCenter is a 67-acre resort that doubles as a hotel and residence. It has 30 dining options, 45 retail stores, three spas, one permanent Cirque Du Soleil show, and 14 bars and lounges.

One-bedroom units at the complex start at $1.1 million. Two-bedroom units start at $2.8 million and three-bedroom units start at $5.9 million.

Big things are happening in Vegas. Don’t miss: How Tony Hsieh Will Change Sin City Forever >

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-mansions-at-acqualinas-50-million-penthouse-still-available-2012-7?op=1#ixzz2COKnOCck

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-mansions-at-acqualinas-50-million-penthouse-still-available-2012-7?op=1#ixzz2COKhnwTv

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-mansions-at-acqualinas-50-million-penthouse-still-available-2012-7?op=1#ixzz2COKhnwTv New Condo North Of Miami Will Have Some Crazy Amenities—And The $50 Million Penthouse Is Still Available

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-mansions-at-acqualinas-50-million-penthouse-still-available-2012-7?op=1#ixzz2COKdhhUl New Condo North Of Miami Will Have Some Crazy Amenities—And The $50 Million Penthouse Is Still Available

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-mansions-at-acqualinas-50-million-penthouse-still-available-2012-7?op=1#ixzz2COKdhhUl

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.