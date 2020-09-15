'TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL' – a comic book about of how Trump ignored science, planning, and his own team when the virus struck. And how 194,000 Americans paid the ultimate price

Josh Adams

Nearly 200,000 Americans are dead from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands more are dying week after week.

Months of an uncontained coronavirus pandemic have left the United States in far worse shape than other wealthy, developed countries.

The United States practically invented the playbook of how to confront pandemics. Presidents â€” both Republican and Democrat â€” worked to ensure that if a pandemic came there was an effective plan to respond. Yet while other countries used that playbook and succeeded in doing what was necessary to get coronavirus under control, the Trump Administration threw out the plan.

What happened?

To help Americans understand precisely what went wrong, Insider hired comics creators Anthony Del Col and Josh Adams to depict the Trump Administration’s course of action that put America into this position.

Below the comic, you’ll find a comprehensive list of sources underpinning the factual events depicted in the story.

Insider is proud to present Totally Under Control.

This story draws on real, factual reporting from sources that include the following articles, books, and original documents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.