IN HER OWN WORDS: How Britney Spears fought for her freedom from an ‘abusive’ conservatorship and won

In 2008, Britney Spears was placed into a conservatorship after two involuntary stays in psychiatric facilities.

The court-enforced legal arrangement controlled her life for the next 13 years — an experience she would later describe as abusive and traumatizing.

This comic, featuring art by Josh Adams, tells the story of how the most recognizable pop star in modern history was first forced into a conservatorship, and the how she fought to free herself.

Using quotes from Britney Spears’ explosive June 2021 testimony, we reveal the contrast between her public-facing life overseen by her father and the harrowing private experiences she dealt with behind closed doors.