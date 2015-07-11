'Star Wars' fans just got floored with a colossal surprise video

Lucasfilm/’Force Awakens’ A TIE Fighter in flames show in the behind-the-scenes footage of ‘The Force Awakens’ at San Diego Comic-Con.

It’s the moment everyone who attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was waiting for — The “Star Wars” panel.

And it didn’t disappoint.

“The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams came with a lot of surprises up his sleeve. From bringing out cast members ranging from the new breed like John Boyega, Adam Drive, Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, and Daisy Ridley to the legends from the original trilogy returning for the upcoming film like Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.

Abrams even invited all of the six thousand-plus in attendance at Hall H to come join him to a “Star Wars” concert.

Check out everything that went down.

But the biggest highlight was the behind-the-scenes video package Abrams showed to the audience. And thank God for the Internet, because it’s already gone online.

And it is VERY revealing.

Abrams is going back to the pre-CGI “Star Wars” glory days and using a lot of practical effects. As you can see with this character featured in the video.

There’s going to be a flame-throw shooting Storm Trooper.

And Simon Pegg is such a fan he went out to the desert in Dubai to dress up as one of the background characters for the film. As he put it in the footage, “I burn for ‘Star Wars.'”

See the full video below.

Direct from San Diego Comic-Con, here’s an extra special look behind the scenes of #TheForceAwakens #StarWarshttps://t.co/GFvJGTf6MB

— Star Wars AUNZ (@StarWarsAUNZ) July 11, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.