Here's Your First Look At 9 Future Blockbusters, Courtesy Of Comic-Con

As usual, this year’s Comic Con convention yielded huge hints as to who and what we’ll be watching over the next year or two.
(For example: Freida Pinto will be everywhere when “The Immortals” bows in November.)
This year’s event promised a box office cycle of dark subject material and experimental formats.
Here, a roundup of the most exciting and intriguing bits of news out of the event.
Here's the 2012 'Avengers' movie official concept art.
'Immortals,' which co-stars Freida Pinto and Henry Cavill, looks to be the biggest release out of the genre since '300.'
The first promo photos for Stewart's 'Snow White and the Huntsman' were revealed.
Outside of all the 'Dark Knight Rises' stuff, there's the DVD animated feature 'Batman: Year One,' which comes out in October and stars the voices of Ben McKenzie and Eliza Dushku.
He hopes Holy Terror, which he hinted may offend Jews, Muslims and Catholics alike, 'pisses people off.'
Garfield gave a heartfelt speech at the convention, saying 'Spiderman' was a comfort to him as he, a 'skinny boy,' grew up.
Emile Hirsch's 'The Darkest Hour,' a 3-D thriller coming this holiday season, is about a successful alien occupation.
Or at least what director Alex Proyas imagines he looks like. The concept art is from Legendary Pictures' 'Paradise Lost,' an ambitious movie mounting of Milton's epic poem. Bradley Cooper stars.
With his next film, 'Twixt,' Coppola will mix 2-D and 3-D -- and tweak the film itself depending on audience reaction.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.