Here's Your First Look At 9 Future Blockbusters, Courtesy Of Comic-Con

As usual, this year’s Comic Con convention yielded huge hints as to who and what we’ll be watching over the next year or two.



(For example: Freida Pinto will be everywhere when “The Immortals” bows in November.)

This year’s event promised a box office cycle of dark subject material and experimental formats.

Here, a roundup of the most exciting and intriguing bits of news out of the event.

