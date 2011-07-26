Here's Your First Look At 9 Future Blockbusters, Courtesy Of Comic-Con

Megan Angelo
immortals freida pinto

As usual, this year’s Comic Con convention yielded huge hints as to who and what we’ll be watching over the next year or two.

(For example: Freida Pinto will be everywhere when “The Immortals” bows in November.)

This year’s event promised a box office cycle of dark subject material and experimental formats.

Here, a roundup of the most exciting and intriguing bits of news out of the event.

The world of Marvel has officially come together.

Here's the 2012 'Avengers' movie official concept art.

Warriors are back.

'Immortals,' which co-stars Freida Pinto and Henry Cavill, looks to be the biggest release out of the genre since '300.'

Kristen Stewart is going to look a heck of a lot different as Snow White than Lily Collins is.

The first promo photos for Stewart's 'Snow White and the Huntsman' were revealed.

You're going to be inundated with Batman, like it or not.

Outside of all the 'Dark Knight Rises' stuff, there's the DVD animated feature 'Batman: Year One,' which comes out in October and stars the voices of Ben McKenzie and Eliza Dushku.

Frank Miller dares you to adapt his next graphic novel.

He hopes Holy Terror, which he hinted may offend Jews, Muslims and Catholics alike, 'pisses people off.'

Andrew Garfield won't be faking that passion as Peter Parker.

Garfield gave a heartfelt speech at the convention, saying 'Spiderman' was a comfort to him as he, a 'skinny boy,' grew up.

You'll see what the world would look like if aliens won the battle.

Emile Hirsch's 'The Darkest Hour,' a 3-D thriller coming this holiday season, is about a successful alien occupation.

This is what Lucifer looks like.

Or at least what director Alex Proyas imagines he looks like. The concept art is from Legendary Pictures' 'Paradise Lost,' an ambitious movie mounting of Milton's epic poem. Bradley Cooper stars.

Francis Ford Coppola is going to seriously mess with the format.

With his next film, 'Twixt,' Coppola will mix 2-D and 3-D -- and tweak the film itself depending on audience reaction.

