The 'Star Wars' panel at Comic-Con is so secretive that fans were told they can't take any photos

Don’t expect to see a lot of images from the anticipated “Star Wars” panel at Comic-Con on social media.

The panel is apparently so secretive that security is going around telling fans no photos are allowed to be taken inside the room during the event.

Ushers are telling audience no photos of any kind at #SDCC #StarWars panel.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) July 11, 2015

No photos allowed during #StarWars panel at @HallHLine

— Rafael Motamayor (@rgmotamayor) July 11, 2015

Weird #SDCC security telling people no pictures at all during #StarWars panel. Normally allowed except during video.

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) July 11, 2015

Via /film’s Peter Sciretta:

Some security guards are telling the crowd no mobile phones or laptops can be on during the panel, including ours. Hopefully this is not true.

— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 11, 2015

That’s unusual.

But, we do know that Disney is very keen about keeping footage from its panels under lockdown to prevent leaks.

How do you stop a room full of over 6,500 people from taking photos?

With night vision goggles, of course.

@HallHLine lots of guards in suits w night vision glasses. Something big must be about to be shared in here. Announcements above & beyond.

— Classy (@classynfun1) July 11, 2015

However, that hasn’t stopped press members from tweeting out images of what’s been appearing on screen during the anticipated panel.

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel is currently taking place.

We’ll have more to come!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.