Marvel just surprised everyone with the first footage of 'Daredevil' season 2 at Comic Con

Marvel just stole the show at New York Comic Con Saturday afternoon.

During a panel for its next Netflix series “Jessica Jones,” Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb surprised everyone with a teaser for season 2 of “Daredevil.”

The short clip showed off the first footage of Elektra (Elodie Yung) and Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and the crowd went wild.

The short clip showed Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) sitting in a church as we hear Matt say “Why do I still feel guilty” in a voiceover. There was a flash of the Daredevil costume as Matt Murdock (Cox) headed down some stairs. A glimpse of Elektra (Yung) showed her covering the lower half of her face with a red piece of fabric.

We also see Karen look at a skull which has something that looks like The Punisher’s iconic symbol on it. The clip ended with with a shot of Frank Castle walking down a hospital corridor with his back to the audience. Gun in hand, he utters one word.

The crowd screamed so much they actually missed his only line of dialogue.

After the clip was shown a second time, some fans have discerned that he may have said, “Beg.”

That wasn’t all.

The entire cast joined the stage along with showunners Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez to discuss the new season.

That was a complete surprise. Fans were expecting the panel to heavily revolve around Netflix’s other Marvel series, “Jessica Jones,” which will debut November 20.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The entire ‘Daredevil’ cast on stage at New York Comic con.

Executive producer Petrie teased season two will be “darker, and more emotional.”

“Daredevil” will return to Netflix in 2016.

