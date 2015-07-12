Channing Tatum stormed the Comic-Con stage to take an epic photo with all the X-Men and Stan Lee

Do you think Stan Lee has a photo with all of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe characters?

He definitely has one with 20th Century Fox’s Marvel crew.

Near the end of Fox’s movie panel Saturday evening at Comic-Con, the casts of the X-Men, “Fantastic Four,” “Deadpool,” and “Wolverine,” gathered around to take a photo on the Hall H stage.

When Marvel legend Stan Lee asked who was available to take the photo, panel host Chris Hardwick suggested Channing Tatum, at which point the “Magic Mike” surprised the crowd coming out with a selfie stick and camera.

Everyone gathered around for Hardwick to take a photo.

Hardwick also took a selfie with the X-Men crew.

Here it is from his view:

Tatum is set to star in 2016’s adaptation of “X-Men” character “Gambit.” The actor not only came out on stage sporting a Gambit T-shirt, but he also showed off a Gambit-inspired haircut.

Watch the moment below via ScreenCrush:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.