11 Big Reveals To Get Excited For At Comic-Con

‘Hunger Games,’ ‘Godzilla,’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ make up a sliver of the nerdtastic pie being served up at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

Suit up, entertainment enthusiasts.



San Diego Comic-Con kicks off Thursday, July 18, and this year’s line-up has something for everyone.

What began in 1970 as a comic book convention that drew about 100 attendees, has morphed into a four-day celebration of all things pop culture-related.

Marvel, Fox, Sony, and Warner Bros. are slated to present some hotly anticipated superhero movie trailers, while “Breaking Bad,” “Walking Dead,” and “Dexter” fans can expect sneak peaks at these and other TV shows.

Out of all the panels, we’ve compiled what to be most excited for this year.

Panel highlights include appearances by Joss Whedon, Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), Harrison Ford (“Ender’s Game”), Kristen Bell (“Veronica Mars” movie), Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”), and, rumour has it, Comic-Con newb Jennifer Lawrence (“Hunger Games: Catching Fire”).

