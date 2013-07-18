11 Big Reveals To Get Excited For At Comic-Con

Suit up, entertainment enthusiasts.
San Diego Comic-Con kicks off Thursday, July 18, and this year’s line-up has something for everyone.
What began in 1970 as a comic book convention that drew about 100 attendees, has morphed into a four-day celebration of all things pop culture-related.
Marvel, Fox, Sony, and Warner Bros. are slated to present some hotly anticipated superhero movie trailers, while “Breaking Bad,” “Walking Dead,” and “Dexter” fans can expect sneak peaks at these and other TV shows.
Out of all the panels, we’ve compiled what to be most excited for this year.
Panel highlights include appearances by Joss Whedon, Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), Harrison Ford (“Ender’s Game”), Kristen Bell (“Veronica Mars” movie), Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”), and, rumour has it, Comic-Con newb Jennifer Lawrence (“Hunger Games: Catching Fire”).
The fan-funded film adaptation of 'Veronica Mars' is still in production in Los Angeles, making a trailer debut unlikely.
But at Friday's panel, cast members Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Jason Dohring, and others will spill behind-the-scenes stories about working together again.
The eighth and final season of the serial-killer drama 'Dexter' is already airing on Showtime.
The panel -- including Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter, and executive producers John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton -- may address the spin-off buzz or rapid-fire twists expected in the remainder of the series end.
Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man will be front and centre at Sony's presentation, also featuring panels for 'Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2' and the 'Robocop' remake.
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone return in the Spidey franchise reboot, joined by Jamie Foxx as Electro. Don't expect Shailene Woodley. Her introduction as Mary Jane Watson was slashed from the sequel.
The panel also includes director Marc Webb, who has been showing off plenty of teaser photos from the upcoming film.
Earlier this week, director Gareth Edwards announced from the 'Godzilla' set that 'something very big is headed to San Diego.'
He flashed a sign that read GodzillaEncounter.com. The hype site looks like a news feed, with incoming reports of 'an unknown source of enormous size' approaching the California coastline.
There's also a new theme-park attraction to get attendees revved up.
The movie adaptations of these hugely popular sci-fi novels are getting a lot of buzz, in part because of their knockout casts.
'Ender's Game' panelists Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, and Abigail Breslin will premiere the first batch of footage since the trailer's release.
'Divergent,' starring Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley and Theo James Franco (James Franco's other brother) is still filming, but panelists will reveal partial scenes of the movie critics are calling 'Hunger Games 2.0.'
The first trailer for the sequel focused on Katniss's victory tour and President Snow's plans to destroy her.
But this week, Lionsgate rolled out posters of the other victors (Finnick, Johanna, Mags, Wiress, Beetee, Enobaria, Brutus, Cashmere, and Gloss) and of lovebirds Katniss and Peeta in their waterproof, skin-tight arena suits.
The images suggest that the new full trailer will include previously absent footage of the Quarter Quell.
Executive producer Robert Kirkman recently revealed that a revamped season 4 will focus on more character development.
'We're definitely going to know a lot more about these people so it will be that much more gut-wrenching and worse when we lose these characters,' Kirkman said.
During Friday's panel, stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, and Lauren Cohan will discuss what else fans can expect from the zombie drama, now under the direction of showrunner Scott Gimple.
For the first time ever, the BBC series featuring Benedict Cumberbatch will make an appearance at Comic-Con via PBS.
Though stars Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won't be making appearances, co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss will be on hand at Thursday's panel. And there's plenty to be revealed since the shocking end to last season.
'Sherlock' returns in January.
'Breaking Bad' embarks on its final season August 11, and AMC just debuted dozens of new photos from the hit series.
A trailer is expected to drop at Sunday's panel, featuring creator and executive producer Vince Gilligan, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, R.J. Mitte, and Bob Odenkirk.
Joss Whedon and surprise guests will preview ABC's highly anticipated 'Avengers' spin-off, which follows members of the fictional espionage and law-enforcement agency in the Marvel Comics universe.
ABC just announced the series will premiere September 24.
Clark Gregg reprises his role of Agent Phil Coulson from Marvel's feature films.
Comic-Con stays true to its superhero roots with presentations on 'Thor: The Dark World' and 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'
The blockbuster sequels are due in theatres November 2013 and April 2014, respectively.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege plus 'many special guests' will appear on the panel, Disney announced.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.