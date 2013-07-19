The Coolest TV And Film Replicas You Can See At Comic-Con

Kirsten Acuna
assassins creedA large pirate ship is just one of the surprises waiting for fans at this year’s Comic-Con.

Comic-Con 2013 is well underway.

For five days (July 17-21), costumed fans take over the San Diego Convention centre in California.

From television and film panels to exhibits of upcoming movies and video games, there’s plenty to check out.

This year, “The Walking Dead” Lionsgate’s upcoming movie “Ender’s Game,” and video game “Assassin’s Creed” are among the biggest attractions driving fans.

We’ll be adding more photos as the weekend continues.

... and put together a survival vehicle for fans to ogle.

There's creator and writer Robert Kirkman.

Fans of the show could also pose next to The Governor's creepy fish tanks holding floating heads from the AMC series.

Here's a closer look.

Here's a look on board the ship.

Even better? It has working cannons. Ahoy!

There isn't a Sharknado panel, but SyFy is handing out over-sized board for the newly-announced sequel.

Once inside, you can take a tour inside the futuristic film. Here's a look inside the Wiggin's home.

Fans can take a seat at the launch ship display ...

... and check out the quarters where kids sleep.

Finally, get a look at futuristic desks used in the movie.

We'll add more as it comes. Now see what big announcements will come from Comic-Con.

