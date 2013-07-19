The Coolest TV And Film Replicas You Can See At Comic-Con

Comic-Con 2013 is well underway.
For five days (July 17-21), costumed fans take over the San Diego Convention centre in California.
From television and film panels to exhibits of upcoming movies and video games, there’s plenty to check out.
This year, “The Walking Dead” Lionsgate’s upcoming movie “Ender’s Game,” and video game “Assassin’s Creed” are among the biggest attractions driving fans.
We’ll be adding more photos as the weekend continues.
Fans of the show could also pose next to The Governor's creepy fish tanks holding floating heads from the AMC series.
There isn't a Sharknado panel, but SyFy is handing out over-sized board for the newly-announced sequel.
Now for the Ender's Game fan experience #SDCC pic.twitter.com/0Cwe0TxbsI
-- Total Film (@totalfilm) July 18, 2013
Once inside, you can take a tour inside the futuristic film. Here's a look inside the Wiggin's home.
