The Best Costume Cosplay At San Diego Comic-Con

Other than movie and television panels — and the possibility of running into a celebrity — one of the main draws to San Diego Comic-Con every year is to see the awesome costumes.
Referred to as cosplay (costume play), a lot of attendees go dressed up as their favourite comic, television, or movie character.
But sometimes, you get those who go above and beyond to create unique outfits that combine elements of multiple iconic characters.
These are the costumes everyone is talking about at Comic-Con.
We’ll be adding to this as the event continues.
Always a Comic-Con favourite, Deadpool is the one character who knows he's a comic character so attendees always have fun with him.
SourceFed host Meg Turney could give Scarlett Johansson a run for her money as The Avenger's Black Widow.
