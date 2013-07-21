The Best Costume Cosplay At San Diego Comic-Con

Yaha Han dresses up in multiple costumes every year to pose with fans.

Other than movie and television panels — and the possibility of running into a celebrity — one of the main draws to San Diego Comic-Con every year is to see the awesome costumes.



Referred to as cosplay (costume play), a lot of attendees go dressed up as their favourite comic, television, or movie character.

But sometimes, you get those who go above and beyond to create unique outfits that combine elements of multiple iconic characters.

These are the costumes everyone is talking about at Comic-Con.

We’ll be adding to this as the event continues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.