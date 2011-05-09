Comfortable Clicking With Stylish Computer Mouse Made Of Felt

Photo: WonderHowTo

Revitalize your computer experience with something new and eccentric, possibly even more comfortable—a felt computer mouse.Joey Roth‘s design strays from the conventional hard plastic body seen in most computer mice produced today, replacing the ABS plastic with felt, teak and aluminium. The eye-catching felt mouse prototype is soft to the touch, and from the pictures, seems to function just a you’d expect.



On May 13th, Roth will unveil his felt mouse at the “USE ME” exhibit hosted by the American Design Club , who sought out unapologetic functional designs with strong sense of purpose, intelligent use of materials and the ability to do one thing extremely well.

It’s a sure fit for USE ME, but it’s yet unknown how well it actually works. Does the soft felt and rectangular body compare to the current easy-to-use, firm, hard-shell mice that fit neatly into the palm of your hand? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—it’s very stylish and minimalist, and would complement any light-skinned computer perfectly.

