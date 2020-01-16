A man who was put up in a Comfort Inn 'boardroom suite' discovered it was literally a boardroom with a bed

@eoincarrigan/Twitter The ‘boardroom suite’ at the Comfort Inn O’Hare.

Eoin Carrigan wrote on Twitter that his flight out of Chicago got cancelled and he was put up at the Comfort Inn O’Hare’s “boardroom suite.”

He was surprised to find that it was an actual boardroom with a bed off to the side.

He shared a photo on Twitter, where it went viral and prompted other travellers to share their hotel misadventures.

When Eoin Carrigan’s flight out of Chicago was cancelled on Saturday, he received a hotel voucher for the Comfort Inn O’Hare near the airport. The receptionist told him he’d be staying in the “boardroom suite.”

He didn’t realise quite how accurate the name was until he opened the door and found an actual boardroom, complete with a conference table and eight chairs, with a bed off to the side. There was even a chair at the head of the table, as if an important meeting with a CEO had just been adjourned.

Carrigan shared his amusement on Twitter, where the photo of the “boardroom suite” went viral.

Flight out of Chicago cancelled so I’ve been put up in the O’Hare Comfort Inn. Lady at reception said I’m in the ‘Boardroom Suite’. I thought to myself “weird name”, then walked into this… ???? pic.twitter.com/9LfMRybGUl — Eoin Carrigan (@eoincarrigan) January 12, 2020

Other travellers who have encountered similar bizarre hotel room layouts due to flight cancellations or other mishaps began sharing their photos.

Been there done that. pic.twitter.com/jzdwyO3BjK — Tanner Naastad (@TNaastad) January 13, 2020

This is the room I was offered at the Westin in Ottawa a few weeks ago when there was no room avail for me. No shower, but at least there was a twin sized roll out cot at the end of the 12 person boardroom table? pic.twitter.com/r3R72WyZox — Hanna Faghfoury (@HannanehF) January 13, 2020

At least there's a regular sized bed. We missed our connection in DC with 2 kids under 5 and were given a "Parlor Room". It's exactly the opposite level of glamour than it sounds. We forced them to put us in a regular room bc no. pic.twitter.com/6d0LlRAJzW — Mrs. January (@charlesthegnu) January 12, 2020

Carrigan told Insider that he didn’t post a photo of the room on Twitter to complain about it.

“I just thought it was hilarious,” he said.

The Comfort Inn O’Hare lists the room where Carrigan stayed as a “conference suite” with a boardroom table and a wallbed for $US999 a night. The listing doesn’t include a photo.

ChoiceHotels.com The listing for the conference suite doesn’t include a photo.

The hotel’s presidential suite, also priced at $US999 per night, appears to have a wall separating the bed and the family room. But the conference suite is literally just a boardroom with a bed.

Granted, the wallbed can fold back up into the wall and out of sight during business hours. Talk about a short commute.

