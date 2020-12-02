16 cozy comfort food dishes you can make in a slow cooker, according to chefs

Short ribs become extra tender when slow cooked.

Short ribs are one of cookbook author Kim Laidlaw’s favorite things to make in a Crock-Pot, and they’re a go-to on a chilly winter day.

In her cookbook, “Everyday Slow Cooking: Modern Recipes for Delicious Meals,” Laidlaw gives multiple different recipes for short ribs, and she recommends trying them for a meal featuring other sides.

“If you do them in a slow cooker, then the meat is out of the way,” she told Insider. “Then, you can focus on other side dishes like polenta or risotto.”