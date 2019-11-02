This very good girl was sworn into an Illinois state's attorney's office to provide support for sexual assault victims

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Hatty a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever, was brought into the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago to work as a comfort dog.

Hatty, a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever, was brought into the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago to work as a comfort dog for child victims of sexual assault and violence.

She was sworn in on Tuesday, in a ceremony which saw Hatty put a paw on a law book while an oath was administered.

Hatty was given a badge and posed with her private handler and victim witness specialist, Stephanie Coehlo, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx.

She’s a very good dog.

Hatty was given a badge and posed with her private handler and victim witness specialist, Stephanie Coehlo, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx. She’s the first dog to ever have a role in the office.

“Navigating the criminal justice system can be confusing and scary, especially for young people and other victims of sexual assault,” Foxx said in a press release. “Victims are the centre of our work, and I know personally that retelling a painful story of abuse can cause trauma all over again. We’re excited to welcome Hatty to our team where she will provide comfort and peace to victims during one of the most difficult times in their lives.”

Hatty will assist on 150 to 200 cases a year, the state attorney’s office said, and was brought on the team at no cost to taxpayers, thanks to a partnership with Duo Dogs, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organisation that provides assistance dogs and training.

“A trauma-informed approach begins with understanding the physical, social, and emotional impact of trauma on the individual. We are proud to have a resource like Hatty to provide a source of comfort for victims as they navigate this difficult process,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a tweet.

Before joining the state’s attorney’s office, Hatty was trained by inmates at a prison in southwestern Illinois.

Her name, Hatty, is short for ‘Hat Trick,” and she came from a litter of pups with hockey-themed names, including Silky, Celly, Deke, Gino, Dangle, Puck, and Casey.

