A Bright Comet Appears In The Northern Hemisphere For The First Time In Years [PHOTOS]

Pan STARRS at Burns Beach, Perth, Australia

Photo: Erax7 (Mike/Flickr)

Comets that are visible to the naked eye only happen once in every five to 10 years, according to NASA.That’s why skywatchers around the world are lucky to see Comet Pan-STARRS dazzling at its brightest before it starts to get fainter in the night sky throughout the next few weeks.



Comet Pan-STARRS was discovered in June 2011 by a telescope in Hawaii.

The clump of ice and rocks has been visible to those in the Southern Hemisphere for several weeks, but people in the Northern Hemisphere were able to see it for the first time on Monday, March 11.

For those who have not had the opportunity to see the comet, we have collected some pictures on Flickr, taken by photographers from all parts of the globe.

