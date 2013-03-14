A Bright Comet Appears In The Northern Hemisphere For The First Time In Years [PHOTOS]

Photo: Erax7 (Mike/Flickr)
Comets that are visible to the naked eye only happen once in every five to 10 years, according to NASA.That’s why skywatchers around the world are lucky to see Comet Pan-STARRS dazzling at its brightest before it starts to get fainter in the night sky throughout the next few weeks.
Comet Pan-STARRS was discovered in June 2011 by a telescope in Hawaii.
The clump of ice and rocks has been visible to those in the Southern Hemisphere for several weeks, but people in the Northern Hemisphere were able to see it for the first time on Monday, March 11.
For those who have not had the opportunity to see the comet, we have collected some pictures on Flickr, taken by photographers from all parts of the globe.
Thad Szabo captured this incredible image of the comet in the evening sky over Venice, California on March 11.
Here's another one of Thad Szabo's shots of the comet and the waxing crescent moon, taken near Cerritos College in California.
Jack Swinden caught this photo not long after sunset at Bowman Springs Park in Arlington, Texas on March 12.
You can see the comet's tail (the signature characteristic of a comet) clearly in this image, also taken from Arlington, Texas, taken on March 12.
Here is the comet peeking through the smog above the mountains over Los Angeles. It was taken by astronomer Mike Brown.
Photographer Scott Ackerman got this beautiful shot at Monument Rocks in Northwest Kansas, on March 12.
Two comets are seen in this image from the Paranal Observatory in Chile. From left to right: the Small Magellanic Cloud is the cluster top left, Comet Lemmon is shooting across the centre of the shot and Pan-STARRS is way off to the right in the distance, drifting into the sunset.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.