Comedy Site 'Funny Or Die' Might Be Up For Sale

Want to buy a comedy site?

According to Bloomberg, you might be able to soon.

Funny Or Die, the site that was started by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Chris Henchy, could be up for sale, the sources say.

Sources tell Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw and Alex Sherman that Funny Or Die has hired a financial adviser and is looking at its options, including a possible sale. One of the sources says that Funny Or Die has hired Moelis and Company, which has contacted some potential buyers. According to the sources, the company is seeking valuation of between $US100 million and $US300 million.

Funny Or Die was founded in 2007 and features short-form comedy sketches that star major celebrities, such as the interview show “Between Two Ferns” that’s hosted by Zach Galifianakis.

As Shaw and Sherman point out, Funny Or Die wouldn’t be the first video-making site to sell to a bigger company. Disney bought YouTube content producer Maker Studios in March for $US500 million. But seventh months later, it’s still hard to say whether that deal was worth it, according to Disney’s Q4 earnings call.

We’ve reached out to Funny Or Die and will update this post when we hear back.

