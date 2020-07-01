Comedy legend Carl Reiner is dead at 98

Jennifer Lourie/Getty Carl Reiner.

Carl Reiner died at the age of 98 on Monday night of natural causes.

Reiner is best known for his decades-long work in comedy that included creating “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directing movies like “Oh God” and “The Jerk.”

Reiner also played the character Saul Bloom in the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise.

Carl Reiner – the writer, producer, director, and actor who over decades was one of the most groundbreaking figures in comedy – died on Monday night.

Reiner died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. Variety confirmed the news from Reiner’s assistant, Judy Nagy.

Over his career that spanned seven decades, Reiner won nine Emmys, was the creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and played the memorable Saul Bloom character in the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise in the early 2000s.

Reiner first gained notice in the 1950s when he wrote and acted for the TV show “Your Show of Shows” starring Sid Caesar. That notice (and Emmy wins) led to his friendship with fellow comedy legend Mel Brooks. The two formed a successful comedy duo and created the popular “2000 Year Old Man” comedy sketches through the 1960s.

Universal/Getty (L-R) Steve Martin and Carl Reiner on the set of ‘The Jerk.’

Reiner also directed hit comedy movies like “Oh God” (starring George Burns) and “The Jerk,” which started a string of Steve Martin movies he would direct, including “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” “The Man with Two Brains,” and “All of Me.”

Through the 1980s and 1990s, he also appeared on TV shows like “Frasier,” “Mad About You,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

When social media started up Reiner became a presence on Twitter, showing that even in his 90s he still displayed his comedic wit. He also used the platform to speak out about social injustice.

Like this tweet in 2017:

Inspired by all who took knees before me, I'll attempt to & hopefully succeed in taking a knee for equality & justice for all our citizens. pic.twitter.com/KLGA0xomug — carl reiner (@carlreiner) September 30, 2017

And days ago, he was pictured wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt with his daughter Sylvia Anne and Mel Brooks at Brooks’ 94th birthday party:

MY HEROS CARL REINER ANNIE REINER & MEL BROOKS pic.twitter.com/yimJbwoqCU — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) June 28, 2020

Reiner was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1922 and studied acting in his youth including performing in summer stock. He entered the Army during World War II and after that found work on Broadway, leading to his career in entertainment.

Reiner’s wife, Estelle, died in 2008. He’s survived by his son, director Rob Reiner, his other son, Lucas, and daughter, Sylvia Anne.

Rob Reiner sent out this tweet about the loss of his father on Tuesday:

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

And reactions from Hollywood are pouring in through Twitter on the loss of this legend:

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time. https://t.co/9yDBWwE7GX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

