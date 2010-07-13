Comedy Central's Webby Newcomer, "Tosh.0," Is Beating Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert

Daniel Tosh, photo via popculturemadness.com

Photo: popculturemadness.com

There’s a new face on Comedy Central who is more popular than Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.That would be Daniel Tosh, the host of “Tosh.0,” a talk show that “chronicles all that’s newsworthy, weird and lewd about the Internet,” and that has roughly 2.4 million viewers, which makes it Comedy Central’s most-watched and top-rated studio-based show.



Reuters reports:

Since the comedian’s summer season premiered June 2, five of the show’s six episodes have marked a new series high.

“It’s a show that came in under the radar and it’s a truly word-of-mouth kind of show,” said Kent Alterman, head of original programing at Comedy Central. “He hasn’t been written about that much. There’s really just one factor that stands out — the show is really funny.”

“Tosh” is averaging 2.2 million viewers this season vs. 2 million for “The Daily Show” and 1.4 million for “Colbert Report.” Overall, it is the third most-popular show on the network (behind “South Park” and “Futurama”).

Comedy Central has already renewed the show for a third season, with 29 new episodes set to debut next January, in addition to a stand-up tour for Tosh.

