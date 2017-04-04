A Trump impersonator just got his own late-night show on Comedy Central

Comedy Central is making a new late-night show hosted by a Donald Trump impersonator, the cable channel announced on Monday.

Created by and starring Anthony Atamanuik, “The President Show” will air weekly on Thursdays following “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” beginning Thursday, April 27, at 11:30 p.m.

The show imagines a scenario in which Trump (played by Atamanuik) bypasses the media, with whom he has had a contentious relationship, and does his own late-night show from The White House Oval Office. Like other late-night shows, it will include desk segments, field pieces, and guest interviews. And Vice President Mike Pence (Peter Grosz) will be his sidekick.

Atamanuik has played Trump on comedy tours and on sketch specials for Fusion, “The Howard Stern Show,” ABC’s “The View,” and “CNN Newsroom,” and he cohosted a weeklong Trump takeover of Comedy Central’s “@midnight with Chris Hardwick.”

Viewers may also recognise Atamanuik from his recent public feud with “Saturday Night Live” Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin while both were lobbying to play the president at the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

See Atamanuik in action in the video announcement of the new Comedy Central show below:



