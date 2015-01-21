Comedy Central Chooses Justin Bieber As Next Roast Victim

Comedy Central will roast the music industry’s notorious troublemaker, Justin Bieber.

The news originally surfaced via Ryan Seacreast on Twitter:

yes I got confirmation @JustinBieber is getting roasted by @ComedyCentral in march…love u justin but it’s time lol #BieberRoast

— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 20, 2015

Bieber replied with enthusiasm:

For years I have wanted Comedy Central to roast me. They said only if I provided them w/ more material so for a year now I have worked hard

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 20, 2015

Finally after all that hard work for my 21st bday it’s happening. Thanks @RyanSeacrest & @ComedyCentral for the announcement. Let’s do it :)

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 20, 2015

Bieber has been the subject of mockery before. This weekend, Kate McKinnon parodied Bieber’s Calvin Klein ad on “Saturday Night Live.”

Bieber responded favourably to the sketch on Twitter:

The roast, which will air later this year, will be filmed in Los Angeles.

Kent Alterman, Comedy Central’s President of Content Development And Original Programming, said in a statement:

“Justin has been asking us for a few years to roast him, and we just kept telling him to go create more source material first. We’re thrilled he listened.”

Other celebrities who have received this honour include the late Joan Rivers, Charlie Sheen, Bob Saget, and most recently, James Franco.

Watch Bieber get mocked on “SNL” this weekend below.

