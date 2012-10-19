Comedy Central to Obama and Romney: Fire Your Writers, They're Losing You The Election

Comedy Central released a new video this week about the importance of millennials in the election and how the campaigns can best reach out to them based on the network’s research.



The network says that Millennials are 80 million strong and 60% intend to vote. The research says that one of the best ways to reach the generation is through humour.

They do give some important tips on the best way to reach the millenials this way:

Save the canned jokes for the AARP

Take a joke every now and again, and be willing to make fun of yourself

Make intelligent jokes and, especially, make sure to hit the late night circuit

Here’s the whole video from Comedy Central on how to reach out to the youth vote:

