Comedy Central Gives 'The Onion' An ESPN-Like TV Show

Another TV big score for The Onion!



While the IFC Channel is working on a satirical news TV show based on The Onion’s web show, Viacom’s Comedy Central is greenlighting “The Onion Sports Network,” another TV show based on their smart-aleck take on ESPN.

10 episodes of the half-hour series will premiere in the first quarter, according to Comedy Central. Read more from the AP >

For a preview of the TV show, check out this episode of their Web show about a devoted Packers fan who puts his liver on the line each football season.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.