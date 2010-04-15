Comedy Central Gives 'The Onion' An ESPN-Like TV Show

Another TV big score for The Onion!
While the IFC Channel is working on a satirical news TV show based on The Onion’s web show, Viacom’s Comedy Central is greenlighting “The Onion Sports Network,” another TV show based on their smart-aleck take on ESPN.
10 episodes of the half-hour series will premiere in the first quarter, according to Comedy Central. Read more from the AP >
For a preview of the TV show, check out this episode of their Web show about a devoted Packers fan who puts his liver on the line each football season.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.