Comedy Central Keeps Conan's Top Contenders, Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert, Until 2012

Two of cable’s brightest late night stars are staying put until 2012.



Comedy Central’s Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert will stay put in their respective 11 p.m and 11:30 p.m. timeslots through the next presidential election, according to the New York Times.

Doug Herzog, president of MTV Networks Entertainment Group, confirmed with Bill Carter that he would have liked to sign them on for an even longer contract. They are still “fresh and relevant and sharp” and bring in bigger younger audiences than any of the late night hosts on any of the major networks.

Their toughest battle? Beating Conan O’Brien when he returns to late night with his TBS show in November.

“I think Jon and Stephen have made cable safe for somebody like Conan,” Herzog told the Times. “I think it’s O.K. now for Conan to leave network television for cable because that’s where Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert live. And guess what? They’re doing pretty well.” Read more at the Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.