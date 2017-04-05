'Daily Show' veteran Jordan Klepper will replace Larry Wilmore's show on Comedy Central

Comedy Central Jordan Klepper on ‘The Daily Show.’

Comedy Central has chosen “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper to host a new show in the coveted time slot after Trevor Noah.

The cable channel described the yet untitled new talk show as a companion show to “The Daily Show.” It will air Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. beginning this fall.

“Jordan’s talent has become so increasingly obvious it would take a real fool to not offer him this opportunity,” Comedy Central President Kent Alterman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Klepper started on “The Daily Show” in 2014 under Jon Stewart and became the senior correspondent under Trevor Noah. Viewers will recognise him from his popular field pieces from the Trump campaign and post-election rallies.

The announcement arrives about a year after Comedy Central announced it was cancelling Larry Wilmore’s “The Nightly Show.” The spot after “The Daily Show” was also previously held by Stephen Colbert’s “Colbert Report.”

