Comedy Central cancels 'The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore'

“The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” has been canceled by Comedy Central, according to The New York Times.

The show’s 19-month run, with host Larry Wilmore, averaged only 738,000 viewers including 7-day delayed viewing, vs. 1.35 million for “The Daily Show.”

Wilmore, in a statement, said: “I’m really grateful to Comedy Central, Jon Stewart, and our fans to have had this opportunity. But I’m also saddened and surprised we won’t be covering this crazy election or ‘The Unblackening,’ as we’ve coined it. And keeping it 100, I guess I hadn’t counted on “The Unblackening” happening to my time slot as well.”

