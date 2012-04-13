Thank Louis CK and Aziz Ansari: Stand-Up Specials Are Affordable Now!

Photo: Screenshots

Comedians understand that these are “hard economic times.”So instead of having to spend $50 and above on a ticket to see your favourite funnyman’s stand-up show in a crowded auditorium with terrible acoustics, surrounded by people laughing with their terrible garlic breath, check to see if you can just download the full special online.



Because that’s the new craze.

It started with Louis CK back in December. The comedian and creator of his own amazing FX show, released his special “Live at the Beacon theatre” for $5 on his website, with no electronic copy protection. Viewers could download the show via Amazon or PayPal.

And in 12 days, the website had already hit the $1 million mark. CK wrote on his website that he would divide that million into four parts: $250,000 would go toward paying for the cost of the special and website and another $250,000 went to his staff so they could have “fat bonuses.”

CK also designated $280,000 to go to five charities of his choice. And finally, the last $220,000 would be for himself to take care of his family, pay his rent and to do “terrible, horrible things with and none of that is any of your business.”

Then in March, “Parks and Recreation” star Aziz Ansari released his special, “Dangerously Delicious,” in the same format. $5 via credit card or PayPal. The video can be streamed on Ansari’s website or downloaded. And it is hilarious. Check out the NSFW promotional clip below.

And now Jim Gaffigan has joined the increasing bandwagon. The comedian most known for talking about the awfulness of Hot Pockets has just released his special, “Mr. Universe,” again on his website for $5. The difference this time is that $1 from every purchase of the special will go to the Bob Woodruff Foundation that helps veterans and their families.

This new trend is not just great for us, it’s also more freeing to the comics. No longer do they have to hope and pray to get an HBO or Comedy Central special where they barely see any profits and have a time limit. Now they have the freedom to produce whatever they want, whenever they want, without the risk of censoring or ads.

But don’t get them wrong, they’re still touring. The video comes from stops on their tour. So if you really love the live feel of a comedy special or really don’t care about saving money, visit the comic when he or she comes to your city. So don’t worry, the sanctity of comedy specials is still intact.

Gaffigan gave a hilarious list to Entertainment Weekly, of eight reasons why you may not want to download his new special, including, “if you don’t understand English,” “if you plan on stealing it,” or “if you really, really like dragons.” After reading these, we kind of want to watch it more.

Let’s hope this new, cheap comedy show trend will last a long time.

