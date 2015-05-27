The star-studded trailer for the next season of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' shows off the best cars yet

The first trailer for the next season of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” debuted Tuesday afternoon and it’s full of a lot of big names.

The series, now in its sixth season on Sony’s streaming service Crackle, follows Seinfeld as he interviews comedians in classic and cool cars. From the looks of the trailer, the new season will feature some of the best cars vehicles yet.

We get a sneak of Stephen Colbert (with a beard!) with a Morgan Plus 8 and Jim Carrey with a Lamborghini Countach. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who will be the season’s first guest, will be in an Aston Martin DB5.

The sixth season of “Comedians in Cars” will debut June 3 at 11:30 p.m.

