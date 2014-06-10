Jon Stewart And Sarah Jessica Parker Ride With Seinfeld In Season 4 Trailer Of 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee'

Jerry Seinfeld is back with the fourth season of his popular web show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The new trailer features many A-list cameos, from Sarah Jessica Parker …

… to Jon Stewart.

Aziz Ansari has breakfast with Seinfeld …

While comedian George Wallace takes him for a late night ride.

The new season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” premieres on June 19.

Watch the trailer below:

